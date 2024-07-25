WORLD
2 MIN READ
Netanyahu supporters advocating a bloody criminal: Fidan
Architects of the massacre in Palestine's Gaza "will one day certainly be held accountable before justice," says Turkish top diplomat.
Netanyahu supporters advocating a bloody criminal: Fidan
''Those who draw strength not from slogans but from their righteousness," will prevail, Fidan asserted. / Photo: AA
July 25, 2024

Türkiye's foreign minister has condemned those applauding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the United States Congress, branding them as endorsers of a "bloody criminal."

Those who applauded Netanyahu have gone down in history as supporters of a "bloody criminal," marking a complete collapse of moral standards witnessed by all humanity, Hakan Fidan said on X on Thursday.

Despite Israel's war crimes in Palestine's Gaza, Netanyahu received a standing ovation from US lawmakers when he came to address a joint session of Congress, seeking to garner support for Tel Aviv's deadly war.

Netanyahu's address came amid an escalation of Israeli bombardment of the besieged Palestinian enclave.

"The number of martyrs in Gaza approached 40,000. Millions of Palestinians lost their homes and had to migrate," Fidan stressed.

The top diplomat expressed that the architects of the massacre in Gaza –– namely Israeli officials led by Netanyahu, and their supporters –– would one day be held accountable before justice.

"Those who draw strength not from slogans but from their righteousness, and who patiently await the day justice will prevail, will surely emerge victorious," he added.

Israel's war on Gaza, now in its 293rd day, has killed at least 39,175 Palestinians — the majority of them women and children –– and wounded 90,403 others. More than 10,000 people are estimated to be buried under the debris.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us