Türkiye's foreign minister has condemned those applauding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the United States Congress, branding them as endorsers of a "bloody criminal."

Those who applauded Netanyahu have gone down in history as supporters of a "bloody criminal," marking a complete collapse of moral standards witnessed by all humanity, Hakan Fidan said on X on Thursday.

Despite Israel's war crimes in Palestine's Gaza, Netanyahu received a standing ovation from US lawmakers when he came to address a joint session of Congress, seeking to garner support for Tel Aviv's deadly war.

Netanyahu's address came amid an escalation of Israeli bombardment of the besieged Palestinian enclave.

"The number of martyrs in Gaza approached 40,000. Millions of Palestinians lost their homes and had to migrate," Fidan stressed.

The top diplomat expressed that the architects of the massacre in Gaza –– namely Israeli officials led by Netanyahu, and their supporters –– would one day be held accountable before justice.

"Those who draw strength not from slogans but from their righteousness, and who patiently await the day justice will prevail, will surely emerge victorious," he added.

Israel's war on Gaza, now in its 293rd day, has killed at least 39,175 Palestinians — the majority of them women and children –– and wounded 90,403 others. More than 10,000 people are estimated to be buried under the debris.