Russia has attacked Ukrainian energy facilities in two regions with drones overnight, disrupting electricity supplies, Ukraine's national power grid operator said.

Power supplies have, however, been already restored to most consumers in the northern Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions, Ukrenergo said on Friday.

Ukrainian air defences destroyed 20 out of the 22 Russian attack drones launched overnight, Ukraine's air force chief said. Most of the drones were shot down in the Kherson, Sumy, Zhytomyr and Chernihiv regions.

The governor of the Chernihiv region said that some infrastructure and a dormitory were damaged during the attack on the town of Nizhyn, without giving further details.

Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's energy sector have intensified since the spring, resulting in blackouts in many regions and forcing Kiev to start large-scale electricity imports from the European Union.