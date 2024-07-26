WORLD
US must force Israel's Netanyahu to end war on Gaza: Hamas
Hamas says that if Washington genuinely wanted to end the war, it would withdraw its military, security, political, and intelligence support from Israeli forces.
Hamas challenges Washington to withdraw its support to Israel. / Photo: AA
July 26, 2024

The Palestinian group Hamas has urged the US to pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the war on Gaza, accusing him of repeatedly obstructing the negotiations.

In response to US Vice President Kamala Harris' comments on Washington's commitment to addressing Gaza's suffering, Izzat al-Rishq, a member of the Hamas political bureau, denounced the US claims as a "renewed falsehood."

In a statement, Rishq argued that if Washington genuinely wanted to end the war, it would "withdraw its military, security, political, and intelligence support from Israeli forces."

"Harris is launching her election campaign with falsehoods, ignoring the human rights she professes to uphold and the right to resist occupation as supported by international law," said Rishq, noting that "her distorted perspective favours the Zionist entity (Israel) and undermines the rights of our Palestinian people."

Rishq called on "the American administration to stop the war of extermination,” noting that "Netanyahu is the one who repeatedly disrupted negotiations."

"He must be pressured and forced to end the brutal war against our defenceless people," he added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
