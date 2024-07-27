In a series of high-stakes political moves, former US President Donald Trump is seen as reaffirming his dedication to the Middle East peace process and a two-state solution during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida.

The meeting at the Mar-a-Lago club, which saw Trump launch a broadside against his political rivals, highlighted his resolve to tackle the region's enduring conflicts should he return to the White House, according to Arab American leaders.

Dr. Bishara Bahbah, National Chairman of Arab Americans for Trump, provided insight into Trump's diplomatic strategy in the wake of the Friday meeting, during an exclusive interview with TRT World.

"Trump is trying to strike a balance here. When he said, 'Looking forward to seeing Bibi Netanyahu....', he was emphasising his focus on making peace in the Middle East. His public statements may sometimes be vague, but his intent is clear. The release of the letter (from President Mahmoud Abbas) was done by Trump himself to highlight this balance," Bahbah explained.

"Desire for two-state solution"

He continued, "Trump has consistently expressed his desire for a two-state solution, which is crucial. His commitment to this plan is evident, even if his statements are sometimes broad. It’s clear and he has told us in private also that he firmly believes that (two-state solution) is the only viable path to peace in the region."

Pertinently, Trump did not request the meeting with Netanyahu; instead, it was the Israeli leader who sought it. Bahbah suggested that Netanyahu’s approach was strategic, aiming to position himself advantageously given Trump’s strong likelihood of winning the upcoming presidential election.

"Netanyahu, in his usual manipulative manner, sought the meeting at a different location, but Trump insisted on hosting him at his own venue," Bahbah noted.

The Arab American leader also criticised Biden administration’s handling of the Israeli war on Gaza, drawing a stark contrast with the previous administration.

"The comparison is quite stark. On one hand, we have a president who moved the embassy to Jerusalem. On the other, we have an administration with a record of causing severe suffering in Gaza. The destruction and loss of life in Gaza under Biden's watch cannot be compared to mere symbolic gesture by Trump," Bahbah asserted.

"Harris is electioneering"

Talking about Vice President Kamala Harris, Bahbah suggested that her recent statements on Gaza are politically motivated.

"Harris' statements on Gaza are pure electioneering. She is targeting key swing states and trying to appeal to Arab and Muslim American voters, who are aware of her role in the current administration’s policies.

"Her staff has already started contacting Arab and Muslim Americans in states like Michigan, Minnesota, and Arizona. And we're aware of those contracts. You know, she's trying to set up meetings and so on."

Many in the Arab American community see through these tactics, he says.

"Our constituency is smart. They can see through someone who's trying to win a vote," Bahbah concluded.