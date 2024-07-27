July 27, 2024
Netanyahu met Former US President Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday. the first such a meeting between two leaders since Trump left the white House. Mouin Rabbani Co-Editor, Jadaliyya and Non-Resident Fellow, Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies explains the significance of this meeting and Netanyahu’s US visit and how it is related to upcoming US elections.
Mouin Rabbani X Montreal / Others
