July 28, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Algeria’s Paris 2024 delegation pays red rose tribute to massacre victims
Algeria’s Paris 2024 delegation has paid a rose tribute to victims of the 1961 massacre of independence protesters in Paris by French police. More than 300 demonstrators were killed, many of them thrown into the Seine River in what French President Emmanuel Macron has called “inexcusable” acts. #Paris2024
