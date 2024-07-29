WORLD
1 MIN READ
Türkiye's TIKA, Libya's MFA sign development cooperation agreement
MoU on development cooperation "established legal basis for our activities in Libya," says head of TIKA Serkan Kayalar.
Türkiye's TIKA, Libya's MFA sign development cooperation agreement
TIKA President Serkan Kayalar said that since the early 2010s, TIKA has continued to realise projects for the Libyan people. / Photo: AA
July 29, 2024

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and Libyan Foreign Ministry have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on development cooperation.

“This important step was taken to strengthen the joint cooperation between the two countries. This memorandum of understanding was signed for TIKA to start working and presenting projects in Libya," said Libya's Deputy Foreign Minister Mohamed Zeidan on Sunday, who attended the signing ceremony.

TIKA President Serkan Kayalar said that since the early 2010s, TIKA has continued to implement projects for the Libyan people.

"With this development cooperation agreement, we have established the legal basis for our activities in Libya," Kayalar said.

During the ceremony, a protocol for TIKA to restore the Turgut Reis Complex in Tripoli’s Old City was also signed.

RelatedTürkiye ready for further cooperation in energy with Libya beyond oil, gas
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us