TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye captures several internationally wanted criminals
Security forces have apprehended three internationally wanted criminals involved in multiple crimes, including drug trafficking, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya says.
Türkiye captures several internationally wanted criminals
Ali Yerlikaya said on X on Monday that Alexander Gustafsson, sought by Sweden on an Interpol red notice for drug trafficking, money laundering, doping, and forgery, was detained in Istanbul. / Photo: AA Archive
July 29, 2024

Turkish authorities apprehended three internationally wanted criminals involved in multiple crimes, including drug trafficking, the Turkish interior minister has said.

Ali Yerlikaya said on X on Monday that Alexander Gustafsson, sought by Sweden on an Interpol Red Notice for drug trafficking, money laundering, doping, and forgery, was detained in Istanbul. He had entered Türkiye with a fake Polish passport.

Dragan Pavlicevic, wanted by Montenegro on an Interpol Red Notice for drug trafficking and membership in a criminal organisation, was captured in Istanbul on Sunday.

The Interpol Red Notice stated that Pavlicevic, along with criminal organisation members, was involved in the shipment of 1.5 tonnes of cocaine in Montenegro, Colombia, Ecuador, Australia, and the Netherlands. He was also implicated in the shipment of 900 kilograms (1,984 pounds) of cocaine sourced from Ecuador.

Additionally, Alexandar Nedevski, wanted by Sweden with a Red Diffusion for money laundering and drugs, was detained in the Bodrum district of the Mugla province. He had also entered Türkiye with a counterfeit Kosovo passport.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us