Daesh attacks are on course to double this year. Can they be contained?

Years after their retreat in Syria and Iraq, the US military predicts that attacks in both countries will likely double in 2024. Meanwhile, Daesh affiliates are increasing their attacks globally. How far have we really come in combating this worldwide terror threat? Guest: Caroline Rose Director of the Strategic Blind Spots Portfolio at the New Lines Institute Colin P Clarke Non-resident Senior Fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute Afzal Ashraf Visiting Fellow at Loughborough University