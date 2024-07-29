Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro declares victory in disputed vote

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro has been declared the winner of a disputed election. The opposition immediately denounced the result as a fraud and vowed to challenge it. The electoral authority, which is controlled by Maduro loyalists, says he won 51 percent of the vote. They put opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez on 44 percent. Claire Herriot has more on the results and reactions.