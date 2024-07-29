July 29, 2024
Philippines ban online casinos linked to organised crime
Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos has imposed a ban on online casinos that have been linked to a wide range of organised crime, from scam centres to human trafficking. The casinos, known locally as POGOs, are mainly owned by Chinese offshore gambling firms. 20 thousand foreign workers employed in the industry have been given 60 days to leave the Philippines. Rumeysa Codar has more.
