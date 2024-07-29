July 29, 2024
Israeli ministers expelled from occupied Golan Heights amid blame for rocket strike
Residents of the occupied Golan Heights have expelled several Israeli ministers from the funeral of 12 children who were killed in a rocket strike on Majdal Shams. Israel has blamed Hezbollah for the attack and is reportedly planning for a “retaliatory strike,” but residents of the area say Israel may have been responsible. #Israel #Lebanon
