July 29, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
President Nicolas Maduro declares victory in disputed vote
Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro has been re-elected for a third consecutive term. According to Venezuela's electoral council, Maduro obtained 51% of the votes in Sunday's election, and defeated opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez. But Venezuela's opposition says the vote count was rigged, and refuse to recognise the result. Manuel Rueda has the story from Caracas.
Disputed Venezuelan Election / Others
Explore