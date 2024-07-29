Türkiye has exported $7.2 billion worth of automotive supply industry products in the first half of the year, up 1.1% compared to the same period last year.

Subsidiary industry products accounted for 40.9% of total automotive exports with $17.7 billion in the first six months of this year.

In addition, Türkiye exported $5.5 billion worth of passenger cars to 80 countries in the first half of 2024.

Germany's exports to the supplier industry ranked first on a country basis, reached $1.6 billion with an increase of 6% in the first six months of the year compared to the same period of the previous year.

Related Türkiye's exports in 2023 hit all-time high: President Erdogan

Exports to the US, the second country in the ranking, increased by 18.4% to $490 million.

France listed third with an increase of 8% and $441 million.

Regarding the countries to which subsidiary industry producers export, Italy ranked fourth with $435 million and Russia ranked fifth with $4120 million 940 thousand dollars.

Poland listed ninth with an increase of 5.8% and $313 million, while Belgium recorded 10th with a decrease of 3.5% and $169 million in January-June 2024 compared to the same period last year.