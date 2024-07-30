Flights cancelled at Beirut airport amid fears of Israeli attack

A growing number of airlines including Lufthansa, Air France and Royal Jordanian are cancelling flights in and out of Lebanon amid fears of a major Israeli strike. It follows Saturday's deadly attack in Majdal Shams that killed 12 people, including 10 children. Hezbollah denies responsibility, but Israel has vowed to retaliate. Priyanka Navani reports from Beirut.