Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud have discussed bilateral, regional and global issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate has said.

"During the call, President Erdogan expressed the importance of Türkiye to Somalia's territorial integrity and unity," the communications office said in a statement on Monday.

Erdogan said support for Somalia's fight against terrorism will continue, and Türkiye will maintain its mediation efforts to resolve the conflict between Somalia and Ethiopia.

Ties between the two have worsened since Ethiopia struck a port deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland on January 1.

President Erdogan said bilateral collaboration in many areas, particularly energy and defence, will continue to advance further.