July 30, 2024
High Court upholds Nairobi protests
The High Court in Kenya has extended a ruling to prevent police from banning demonstrations in Nairobi. Several people were killed as the police cracked down on protesters. Anne Macharia meets with the Waithianji family, whose son died during the protests. As they sought justice for their child through demonstrations in Nairobi, Evans' mother was arrested and is currently due in court.
