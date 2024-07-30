Pezeshkian to be sworn in amid tensions with West

Iran’s new president Masoud Pezeshkian will be sworn in on Tuesday in a ceremony at the country’s parliament. The reformist lawmaker was elected president in a snap vote held earlier this month. He replaces conservative Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash in May. Pezeshkian’s inauguration comes at a time of heightened tensions with the West over Tehran’s nuclear and regional policies. Reza Hatami reports from the Iranian capital.