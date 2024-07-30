Israel's Druze community worried as war strikes home

Druze communities in northern Israel and the occupied Golan Heights are still mourning the deaths of 12 young people in a rocket attack on Saturday. Israel has blamed Hezbollah for the strike, saying the missile was launched from southern Lebanon. The Druze are an Arabic ethnic minority who have long supported the Israeli government. But now that their communities are being targeted, they feel abandoned. Melinda Nucifora travelled to the Israel-Lebanon border to bring us this report.