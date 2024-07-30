July 30, 2024
One person killed in Venezuela’s nationwide anti-government protests
At least one person has been killed in Venezuela, in protests that followed Sunday's disputed presidential election. Security forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets at people who descended on central Caracas on Monday evening. President Nicolas Maduro declared victory in the vote, but the opposition immediately denounced the result as fraudulent. Claire Herriot reports.
