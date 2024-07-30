WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel Retaliates Against Hezbollah’s Rocket Attack, Sparking Fears of Wider Conflict
As the Israel-Hezbollah conflict is heating up again, fears of a wider regional war in the Middle East are also growing. A day after a rocket attack in an Israeli-occupied Syrian territory, Tel Aviv struck a number of Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. While the Iran-backed group denies any responsibility, the latest cross-border fires have been the deadliest in months of exchanges between the two sides. A rocket attack on a football field in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights has left 12 people dead in an area known for its Druze population. Tel Aviv retaliated with a series of raids in several towns in Lebanon saying its attacks were on Hezbollah sites. The Lebanese media reported that at least two were killed in an Israeli drone attack. The country's foreign minister said it had received assurances from concerned countries that responses from both sides would be limited. While nations including the US and UK made travel warnings to its citizens, flights were also interrupted in Lebanon. Tensions have simmered on the Israel-Lebanon border ever since Tel Aviv launched its genocidal war on Gaza last October. The latest escalation comes as Israel and Hamas are negotiating a cease-fire proposal. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Mahjoob Zweiri Professor at Qatar University Hannan Hussain Political Analyst
ST THUMBNAIL HEZBOLLAH / TRT World
July 30, 2024
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us