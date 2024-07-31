Violent clashes have broken out in Southport, a seaside town in North West England, as police confronted demonstrators protesting in the wake of a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class the previous day that killed three girls.

Police said the situation escalated on Tuesday around 7.45 pm local time when supporters of the English Defence League — a far-right, Islamophobic organisation — threw items at the Southport Mosque.

The tension quickly turned to violence as bottles and wheelie bins were thrown at officers.

Thick plumes of smoke could be seen close to where riot police and protesters were standing off, with videos circulating on social media appearing to show a police van on fire.

An officer suffered a suspected broken nose amid the chaos, and additional patrols, including the dog section, were deployed to the area.

'Sickening' situation

"The people of Southport are reeling after the horror inflicted on them yesterday. They deserve our support and our respect," Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

"Those who have hijacked the vigil for the victims with violence and thuggery have insulted the community as it grieves. They will feel the full force of the law."

Assistant Chief Constable Alex Doss described the situation as "sickening," particularly in light of the community's recent trauma following the tragic loss of three young lives in the stabbing incident.

Doss emphasised that the unrest was being fuelled by individuals from outside the Merseyside area, exploiting the recent tragedy to incite disorder.

"There has been much speculation and hypothesis around the status of a 17-year-old male who is currently in police custody," he said. "Some individuals are using this to bring violence and disorder to our streets."

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper issued a warning earlier against spreading disinformation about the stabbing attack, a call echoed by the police in their statement.

She later issued a statement on the incidents.

"These disgraceful scenes of violence and disorder we are witnessing this evening, with attacks on the Merseyside Police and a local mosque, are completely appalling."

The arrested individual, according to the police, was born in the UK, and speculation about his status is seen as unhelpful and potentially harmful.

Merseyside police have vowed to continue their efforts to ensure the safety of the local community, which has already suffered immensely.

UK's worst attack on children occurred in 1996, when 43-year-old Thomas Hamilton shot 16 kindergartners and their teacher dead in a school gymnasium in Dunblane, Scotland.

The Liverpool Region Mosque Network issued a statement saying the mosques and communities they serve across the Liverpool city region are "shocked and horrified by the heinous acts of murder.

"This is an attack against society, irrespective of faith or background. A minority of people are attempting to portray that this inhumane act is somehow related to the Muslim community. Frankly, it is not, and we must not let those who seek to divide us and spread hatred use this as an opportunity," the statement added.