Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran

Hamas's political chief Ismail Haniyeh has been assassinated in Iran's capital, Tehran. One of his bodyguards was also killed in the raid on his residence there. He was in the Iranian capital to attend the inauguration ceremony of the country's new president. In April. Haniyeh's three sons and three grandchildren were killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza. Here's a look at Haniyeh's profile.