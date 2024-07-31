WORLD
From a Palestinian refugee to a leader: Who was Ismail Haniyeh?
Ismail Haniyeh has been assassinated&nbsp;by Israel&nbsp;in Tehran, Iran, after attending the inauguration of the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Born in a refugee camp, Haniyeh quickly rose through Hamas ranks and became its leader in 2005. He went on to become the prime minister of Palestine after winning national elections. Haniyeh has been the top leader of Hamas for decades and had been leading diplomatic and political wings of the group. Since Israel launched its ongoing assault on Palestine's Gaza in 2023, 60 members of his family were killed in targeted Israeli strikes in the besieged enclave.
July 31, 2024
