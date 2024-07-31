July 31, 2024
Haniyeh's political past showed he was open to dialogue
Ismail Haniyeh's political career began with an offer for a long term truce with Israel. Had his early attempts at diplomacy been seriously considered by the US administration at the time, one wonders if history would have played out very differently. Grace Kuria Kanja breaks down the apparent international hypocrisy, as the world continues to embrace Israel.
