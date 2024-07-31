WORLD
Why Are Thousands in Serbia Against the EU-Serbia Lithium Mine Deal?
The European Union and the Serbian government are pushing ahead with plans to develop one of Europe’s largest lithium deposits in western Serbia. Australian mining giant Rio Tinto will construct the mine in the fertile Jadar Valley. While the EU says the deal aims to strengthen Europe’s economic security, it has sparked intense opposition. Local communities and environmentalists are voicing serious concerns about the potential environmental effects. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
ATB THUMBNAIL SERBIA / TRT World
July 31, 2024
