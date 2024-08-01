Indian farmers are continuing their protests at Shambhu Border

Farmers continue to protest at Shambhu Border, a crossing point between the Indian states of Punjab and Haryana. The protesters have been at it since February, but this week they’re upping the ante as their movement approaches 200 days. The groups want to march to Delhi to seek, among other demands, a statutory guarantee of minimum support prices for crops. This is an extension of the sustained 2020 farmers’ protests that forced the Modi government to withdraw three controversial farm bills. Smita Sharma has more.