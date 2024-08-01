TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye beat Dominican Republic in women's volleyball at Paris 2024
Türkiye secures a 3-1 victory over the Dominican Republic in women's volleyball at Paris 2024, putting them on the brink of reaching the quarterfinals.
Türkiye beat Dominican Republic in women's volleyball at Paris 2024
The Turkish women previously beat the Netherlands 3-2 on July 29. / Photo: AA Archive
August 1, 2024

The Turkish women's national volleyball team has beaten the Dominican Republic 3-1 in the Olympic Pool C match to be on the brink of the Paris 2024 quarterfinals.

At South Paris Arena 1, the Dominican Republic won the first set 25-21 to take the lead in the match.

But Melissa Vargas led Türkiye came back from a 1-0 deficit to be victorious with the sets of 25-18, 25-22, 25-15 to take their second victory at the Paris Games.

She had an impressive 31 points to be the key player of the match. Middle blocker Eda Erdem scored 14 points, and Ilkin Aydin and Hande Baladin had 10 points each for Türkiye.

Brayelin Martinez, a Dominican outside hitter, led her team with 14 points. Türkiye are leading the Pool C after winning all their two games in the French capital.

The Turkish women previously beat the Netherlands 3-2 on July 29. On Sunday, Türkiye will face Italy at the South Paris Arena 1 to complete the pool stage.

Dominican Republic previously lost their first match against Italy 3-1 in Paris, but they must beat the Netherlands on Saturday to keep their last eight hopes alive.

On Thursday afternoon, second-place Italy will take on the Netherlands in Paris as the game will shape the top of the pool.

RelatedTürkiye women's volleyball team captain nominated for Courage Award
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us