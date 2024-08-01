TÜRKİYE
Israel does not want ceasefire in Gaza, President Erdogan tells Biden
Assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh "dealt a heavy blow" to ceasefire efforts in Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tells his US counterpart Joe Biden.
Biden thanked Erdogan for his efforts regarding the hostage swap, which includes three American nationals and an American green-card holder — Paul Whelan, Evan Gershkovich, Alsu Kurmasheva and Vladimir Kara-Murza. / Photo: AA Archive
August 1, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his US counterpart Joe Biden that Israel does not want a ceasefire in Palestine's Gaza.

Erdogan said in a telephone call on Thursday that the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh "dealt a heavy blow" to ceasefire efforts in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has shown "at every step" that it does not want a ceasefire and peace, and his recent address to the US Congress prompted "deep disappointment" in Türkiye and the world, Erdogan told Biden.

Israel is working to spread the fire in Gaza to the entire region, Erdogan stressed.

The phone call came soon after Türkiye announced that the country's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) led a successful prisoner exchange involving seven countries in "one of the most extensive" swap operations in recent years.

A total of 26 individuals from prisons in the US, Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, Russia and Belarus were exchanged and transported to the Türkiye's capital of Ankara.

Biden thanked Erdogan for his efforts regarding the hostage swap, which includes three American nationals and an American green-card holder — Paul Whelan, Evan Gershkovich, Alsu Kurmasheva and Vladimir Kara-Murza.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations during the phone call.

Türkiye is doing its best to develop bilateral relations with the US in every field, Erdogan underlined.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
