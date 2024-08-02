Funeral held for Hezbollah commander killed in Beirut

Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah has vowed to respond to Israel's aggression. He made the comments at the funeral of senior commander Fuad Shukr, who was killed in an Israeli strike in Beirut on Wednesday. Shukr's killing, along with that of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, have brought the prospect of an Israel-Hezbollah war dangerously close. Randolph Nogel has this report from Beirut.