Police killed several peaceful demonstrators in Nigeria: rights group
Protests erupted against economic hardships and a tumbling Naira even as Nigeria ended up fuel subsidy and liberalised the currency more than a year ago.
Nigerian protest leaders, a loose coalition of civil society groups, have vowed to press ahead with rallies. / Photo: Reuters
August 2, 2024

At least 13 people have died during protests over economic hardship in Nigeria, according to an international human rights group.

In a statement on X on Friday, Amnesty International accused security forces of killing peaceful demonstrators, a claim denied by Nigerian officials.

Conflicting accounts emerged on the number of deaths a day after thousands of protesters took to the streets in cities across Nigeria to demonstrate against government policies and the high cost of living.

At least five states remained under curfew with a heavy police presence on Friday, while security forces in the capital Abuja fired tear gas at small groups of protesters who came out for a second day of rallies, an AFP reporter at the scene said.

Africa's most populous country is battling high inflation and a tumbling Naira after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ended a fuel subsidy and liberalised the currency more than a year ago in reforms the government says will improve the economy in the long term.

Dubbed 'End bad Governance in Nigeria', the protest movement won support with an online campaign. Still, officials had warned against attempts to follow the same path as recent violent demonstrations in Kenya, where protesters forced the government to abandon new taxes.

Nigerian protest leaders, a loose coalition of civil society groups, have vowed to press ahead with rallies in the coming days despite warnings from the authorities.

'Red alert'

Amnesty International claimed security forces killed six people in Suleja near the capital, four in the northeastern city Maiduguri and three in Kaduna in the northwest the previous day.

"Our findings, so far, show that security personnel at the locations where lives were lost deliberately used tactics designed to kill while dealing with gatherings of people protesting hunger and deep poverty," Amnesty said.

Police in Maiduguri said four people died in explosions, without providing details.

On Thursday, the national police chief rejected claims that officers had attacked peaceful protesters.

In a statement on X, Inspector General Kayode Egbetokun said he had "placed all units on red alert" to respond to "further threats to public safety and order."

