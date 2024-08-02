Will there be a grain shortage this year?

Wheat feeds the world. Two and half billion people in 89 countries eat it as a staple part of their diet. So after years of volatility - is wheat and other grain production back on track? Guests: Gerald Masila Executive Director of the Eastern Africa Grain Council Cezar Gheorghe Grain Trade Analyst and Founder of AGRIColumn Arnaud Petit Executive Director of the International Grain Council