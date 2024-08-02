August 2, 2024
Will there be a grain shortage this year?
Wheat feeds the world. Two and half billion people in 89 countries eat it as a staple part of their diet. So after years of volatility - is wheat and other grain production back on track? Guests: Gerald Masila Executive Director of the Eastern Africa Grain Council Cezar Gheorghe Grain Trade Analyst and Founder of AGRIColumn Arnaud Petit Executive Director of the International Grain Council
How is the Ukraine war affecting its grain exports? / TRT World
