August 2, 2024
WORLD
Palestinians remember assassinated Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh
TRT Arabi spoke to Ismail Haniyeh's daughter-in-law, Inas Haniyeh, and Palestinians in Gaza, where assassinated Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh is remembered as “a great leader to the entire Palestinian people,” and more. From Palestine to Türkiye, Qatar, Iran and beyond, people expressed their condolences and gathered to mourn Haniyeh’s death.
Palestinians remember assassinated Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh / Others
