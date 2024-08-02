August 2, 2024
Ismail Haniyeh: The people's leader
In all of his 62 years and until the moment he was brutally assassinated by Israel, Ismail Haniyeh fought for the liberation and freedom of Palestine from Israeli occupation. The Hamas political bureau chief was born into and experienced first-hand the Israeli oppression inflicted on Palestine. He won the hearts of the Palestinian people, and his legacy will forever be etched into his country’s history.
