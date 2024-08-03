WORLD
3 MIN READ
US scraps plea deal with alleged 9/11 mastermind
US government withdraws from plea deal with Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two more defendants that would have eliminated death penalty as possible punishment.
US scraps plea deal with alleged 9/11 mastermind
#MVD76 : US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin holds press conference / Photo: AFP
August 3, 2024

The US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has revoked a plea deal agreed to earlier this week with the man accused of masterminding the September 11 attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, and two of his accomplices, according to a memorandum signed by Austin.

On Friday, Austin removed the military official who facilitated the agreement from the case, as it would have eliminated the death penalty as possible punishment.

"I have determined that, in light of the significance of the decision to enter into pre-trial agreements with the accused ... responsibility for such a decision should rest with me," Austin said in a memorandum addressed to Susan Escallier, who oversaw the military court at Guantanamo Bay.

"I hereby withdraw from the three pre-trial agreements that you signed on July 31, 2024 in the above-referenced case," the memo said, referring to Mohammed and two alleged accomplices.

The agreements with Mohammed and two other accused on Wednesday was billed to move their long-running cases toward resolution. The cases have been bogged down in pre-trial maneuverings for years while the defendants remained held at the Guantanamo Bay military base in Cuba.

RelatedKhalid Sheikh Mohammed and co-defendants reach 9/11 plea deal with US

Divisive plea deal proposal

Such a proposal was detailed by prosecutors in a letter last year but divided the families of the nearly 3,000 people killed in the September 11, 2001 attacks, with some still wanting the defendants to face the ultimate penalty.

Much of the legal jousting surrounding the men's cases has focused on whether they could be tried fairly after having undergone methodical torture at the hands of the CIA in the years after 9/11 — a thorny question that the plea deals help avoid.

Mohammed was regarded as one of Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden's most trusted and intelligent lieutenants before his March 2003 capture in Pakistan. He then spent three years in secret CIA prisons before arriving in Guantanamo in 2006.

The trained engineer — who has said he masterminded the 9/11 attacks "from A to Z" — was involved in a string of major plots against the United States, where he had attended university.

In addition to planning the operation to bring down the Twin Towers, Mohammed claims to have personally beheaded US journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002 with his "blessed right hand," and to have helped in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing that killed six people.

RelatedAccused 9/11 mastermind open to victims' lawsuit if not executed
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us