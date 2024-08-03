Locals shower Southport Mosque with solidarity after Islamophobic riots

TRT World spoke to locals that witnessed the far-right riots outside Southport Mosque earlier this week, which was targeted over misinformation campaign online that falsely blamed Muslims for the killing of three children. However, after far-right riots against Muslims in Britain, police revealed the identity of knife attack suspect as 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, born in UK to Christian parents. Locals talk of the communal solidarity shared amid these combined tragedies. #Southport