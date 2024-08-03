Record Breaker; Türkiye’s up and coming swimmer

16-year-old Kuzey Tuncelli is a name to remember! This Turkish swimming sensation has shattered the 1500m freestyle world junior record, won the esteemed Piotr Nurowski Prize and recently broke a Turkish record in the 800m freestyle at La Defense Arena with a time of 7:47.29. Discover his journey and what drives him to make history in our latest documentary. #paris2024