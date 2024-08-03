Venezuela's electoral commision reafirms Nicolas Maduro as winner

Anya Parampil discusses the Venezuelan elections, allegations of a U.S.-led 'coup' attempt, and recent government responses. The opposition claims their headquarters was raided, and the U.S. and Argentina have recognized their candidate as the winner. Allies of Venezuela are calling for the release of voting tallies. Gonzales and Machado are expected at Saturday’s marches.