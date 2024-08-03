TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's Fidan due in Egypt Sunday for two-day visit
Upcoming visit will mark Hakan Fidan's first official meeting with Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, who was appointed foreign minister last month.
Türkiye's Fidan due in Egypt Sunday for two-day visit
During their meeting, Fidan and Abdelatty will discuss preparations for the first High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting, set to take place during Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi's upcoming visit to Türkiye. / Photo: AA Archive
August 3, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to start a two-day visit to Egypt on Sunday at the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, according to diplomatic sources.

Relations between Ankara and Cairo have recently seen significant progress. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's official visit to Egypt on February 14, the first visit at that level in a dozen years, marked a milestone in bilateral ties.

During that visit, a joint declaration was signed on a High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting co-chaired by the countries’ presidents.

Last month, Badr Abdelatty was appointed Egypt’s foreign minister in a newly formed government. The upcoming visit will mark Fidan's first official meeting with his Egyptian counterpart.

During their meeting, Fidan and Abdelatty will discuss preparations for the first High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting, set to take place during Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi's upcoming visit to Türkiye.

RelatedWhat does Türkiye-Egypt rapprochement mean for the region?

They will also evaluate the current status of nearly 20 agreements expected to be signed during the meeting.

The discussions will cover bilateral political, economic, and cultural relations, as well as current regional developments. Long-term cooperation opportunities in energy, health, tourism, and the defence industry will also be discussed.

The primary topics of this visit include developments in Gaza, the Palestinian issue, humanitarian aid to Gaza, and rising regional tensions. Additionally, developments in Libya, Sudan, and Somalia will be evaluated.

Fidan is expected to visit Al-Arish and the Rafah border crossing into Gaza and inspect an Egyptian Red Crescent logistics centre which handles humanitarian aid shipments from Türkiye to Gaza.

RelatedTurkish President Erdogan, Egyptian counterpart Sisi discuss Gaza massacre
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us