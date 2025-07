French Hijab Ban: Defying Boundaries

Despite France’s claim to champion human rights, Muslim women athletes face exclusion due to hijab bans at the 2024 Olympics. TRT World’s documentary, 'French Hijab Ban: Defying Boundaries', highlights the experiences of Diaba Konate and other athletes who are barred from competing in their home country and the systemic discrimination they face in France. #hijabban #France