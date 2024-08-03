WORLD
Experts discuss future of international law after Gaza at Türkiye’s Bogazici University’s “2024 International Law Conference”
More than 100 of the world's leading international law experts are gathered in Istanbul to discuss the future of international law after Gaza. The pressing discussions will take place at Türkiye’s Bogazici University as part of its 2024 International Law Conference, running from August 3-4. Former UN special rapporteurs on Palestine, Richard Falk and Michael Lynk, are among the guest speakers, along with other world-renowned academics.
