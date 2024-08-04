WORLD
African leaders condemn terror attack on Somalia beach
The UN and regional leaders strongly condemned al Shabaab’s attack on Liido beach in Somalia, where a terror act targeted civilians, resulting in 37 deaths and numerous injuries.
Al Shabaab claims responsibility for the Liido beach suicide bombing. / Photo: Reuters
August 4, 2024

Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Moussa Faki Mahamat has condemned a “horrific terror attack” on Liido beach in Somalia.

“Appalled to learn of the horrific terror attack that targeted civilians at #Liido Beach in #Mogadishu, which I condemn in the strongest terms. My deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who lost their lives in this callous attack, and in continued solidarity with the people and federal government of Somalia in their fight against the scourge of Terrorism”, Mahamat wrote on X on Saturday.

Regional leaders, including Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh, condemned the suicide attack that killed at least 37 victims and wounded more than 63 others.

The Ethiopian premier said his Horn of Africa nation is deeply saddened by the loss of lives and injuries in the attack.

“Targeting civilians demonstrates the desperation of these criminals,” Guelleh said in a statement.

The UN in Somalia strongly condemned the terror attack.

“Lido Beach is a popular place for Somalis to spend time with family and friends and enjoy the beauty of the Somali coastline. Targeting this location is an abhorrent act that warrants the firmest condemnation,” said UN Secretary-General’s Acting Special Representative for Somalia, James Swan, in a statement.

Separate attack

Liido Beach is frequented by civilians, security officials and businesspeople.

The al Qaeda-affiliated terror group, al Shabaab, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, at least seven people were killed and four wounded in a roadside explosion that hit a minibus carrying civilian passengers travelling to the Jowhar, the administrative capital of Hirshabele state.

The blast was the second attack in less than 24 in Somalia which has been plagued by insecurity for years, with the main threats emanating from al Shabaab and the Daesh terror groups.

Since 2007, al Shabaab has been fighting the Somali government and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) — a multidimensional mission authorised by the AU and mandated by the UN Security Council.

The terror group has stepped up attacks since Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared an "all-out war" on the group.

SOURCE:AA
