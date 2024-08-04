How much restoration has been done four years after the Beirut port explosion?

The largest non-nuclear explosion happened in Lebanon on August 4, 2020, and severely impacted Lebanon’s political, economic and social landscape. 4 years after the port explosion, there is still a lot of work to be done to restore Beirut’s previous spirit. Lebanese people discuss what helped them come so far and their hopes for the future. #Lebanon #Beirut #PortBlast