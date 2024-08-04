At least 10,000 Israeli soldiers have been killed and injured since the outbreak of Israel's war on Gaza last October 7, according to Israeli media.

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper on Sunday said some 1,000 soldiers are transferred every month to the Defence Ministry’s rehabilitation department due to injuries sustained in the Gaza war.

"The army is suffering from a shortage of at least 10,000 soldiers killed or wounded during the long months of fighting in Gaza,” the daily said.

The newspaper criticised the Knesset (Israel’s parliament) for going on summer break from July 22 until mid-October without passing legislation to extend mandatory military service.

“There has been no such a situation in the history of Israel’s war where soldiers fight inside enemy territory, under unfavourable conditions, for 10 consecutive months,” the mother of an Israeli soldier in the army’s Nahal Brigade told Yedioth Ahronoth.

According to the newspaper, female soldiers serving in occupied Golan Heights were unexpectedly informed of an additional four-month extension of their service.