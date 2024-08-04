TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Northern Cyprus president rejects claim of planned meeting with UN chief
TRNC President Ersin Tatar refutes the Greek Cypriot leader's claim of a trilateral meeting with the UN chief, stressing that no such invitation exists and negotiations cannot resume under current conditions.
Northern Cyprus president rejects claim of planned meeting with UN chief
The island of Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots. / Photo: AA Archive
August 4, 2024

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar has dismissed the Greek Cypriot leader's assertion of a planned trilateral meeting with the UN chief.

Tatar's reaction came after Nikos Christodoulides on Saturday announced a trilateral meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on August 13 to "discuss and pave the way for the resumption of talks" on the island's future.

Tatar clarified on Sunday there was no such invitation from the UN and reiterated that the TRNC would not take part in a meeting under the current conditions, citing a lack of proper groundwork.

Tatar underlined that the Turkish side's stance remains firm, with no return to negotiations over a federal solution.

"No one should expect negotiations to start from where they left off in Crans-Montana. The search for a federal solution ended there," he said in a statement on the presidential website, referring to failed 2017 talks in a Swiss municipality.

Tatar stressed that any future negotiations over Cyprus must recognise the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot side.

He accused Greek Cypriot administration leader Nikos Christodoulides of attempting to create a fait accompli and pressure the Turkish side.

"The Greeks' intentions are to shape perceptions and try to put the Turkish side under pressure. We will not fall for these games," Tatar said.

The TRNC president urged the Greek Cypriot leader to abandon unrealistic expectations and consider the island's realities, saying: "Christodoulides should stop chasing pipe dreams and take into account the realities on the island."

RelatedNo 'common ground' for negotiations with Greek Cypriots — TRNC President

Decades-long dispute

The island of Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots despite a series of diplomatic efforts to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Ethnic attacks starting in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece's annexation of the island led to Türkiye's military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence.

As a result, the TRNC was founded in 1983. The Greek Cypriot administration was admitted to the European Union in 2004, the same year that Greek Cypriots thwarted a UN plan to end the longstanding dispute.

Türkiye fully supports a two-state solution on the island of Cyprus based on sovereign equality and equal international status.​​​​​​​

RelatedTurkish warships open to public in TRNC for 50th anniversary celebrations
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us