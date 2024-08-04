Ukraine has announced the mandatory evacuation of children and their guardians from areas in the Donetsk region, where Russia has been claiming advances in recent days.

"The enemy is bombing the towns and villages of these communities every day, so it was decided to evacuate children with their parents or other legal representatives," Donetsk governor Vadym Filashkin said on Sunday.

Filashkin listed towns and villages located in directions where Russia said it had gained ground.

Ukraine also said that overnight Russian air strikes damaged local infrastructure in the country’s central Poltava and northeastern Sumy regions.

A statement by Ukraine’s state-owned railway company Ukrzaliznytsia said on Telegram that railway infrastructure in the Poltava region was damaged by the attack, indicating that several trains heading towards Kharkiv were rerouted as a result.

The statement said restoration work in the region has already been carried out and the power supply has been almost completely restored.

“Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries. Railway operators also collect information about passenger transfers in order to organise further journeys,” the statement added.

Related Battle for Bakhmut: Russia claims control but Ukraine says fight not over

Damaged infrastructure

Filip Pronin, Poltava’s governor, said on Telegram that about 40 households were also damaged in the region’s Myrhorod district.

Elsewhere, the Ukraine Ground Forces Operational Command North said on Facebook that Russian air strikes in the region had damaged infrastructure facilities in the settlements of Druzhba and Manukhivka in the Sumy region.

The statement added that a post office building was also damaged in the village of Manukhivka, some five kilometres from the Russia-Ukraine border.

Mykola Oleshchuk, the commander of Ukraine’s Air Force, claimed on Telegram that Russia carried out air strikes on the country using four missiles and five attack drones.

All five drones were shot down, Oleshchuk added but did not specify the whereabouts of the missiles, which he said were launched towards the eastern Kharkiv region.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on Ukraine’s statements.​​​​​​​