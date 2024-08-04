At least 147 arrested after UK far-right protests turn violent

The UK faces escalating far-right violence with the latest clashes in Rotherham and Middlesbrough . Protests, fueled by false information about a stabbing suspect, have led to attacks on asylum-seekers, mosques, and public property. The government and police are scrambling to address the unrest and rising fears among marginalized communities. TRT World’s Daniel Padwick has more on the ongoing unrest across the UK.