August 4, 2024
Experts discuss international law’s role in Gaza at Türkiye’s Bogazici University
Israel has continued to kill, starve and torture Palestinians in Gaza despite international treaties, conventions and law orders. With this backdrop, legal experts have gathered at the 2024 International Law Conference in Türkiye to discuss the need to decolonise and reformulate international law to better serve oppressed people.
