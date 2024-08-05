US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned foreign ministers from the G7 countries that attacks by Iran and Hezbollah on Israel could come "as early as Monday" in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas politiburo chief Ismail Haniyeh and senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr, according to a report.

During the phone call on Sunday, Blinken said the US believes that Iran and Hezbollah will both retaliate, but it's unclear what form the retaliation will take, the US-based news site Axiosreported, citing three sources briefed on the call.

The sources noted that Blinken said the attacks could come within the next 24 to 48 hours. One source described him as sounding "frustrated" while updating his counterparts on recent talks over a Gaza ceasefire and hostage swap deal.

When reached for comment, the State Department referred to the official readout of Blinken's phone call with his G7 counterparts.

According to the readout, Blinken emphasised the "urgent need for de-escalation in the Middle East" and ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and prisoner exchange deal.

"They discussed how a ceasefire in Gaza would unlock the possibility of greater peace and stability in the region, including across the Blue Line (between Israel and Lebanon).

"The Secretary and foreign ministers reiterated their commitment to Israel’s security and urged maximum restraint from all parties to keep the conflict from escalating," the statement added.

The calls came as tensions are running high in the Middle East after Iran vowed "severe punishment" against Israel for the assassination last Wednesday of Haniyeh at his residence in the Iranian capital Tehran.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Haniyeh's assassination was "designed and executed" by Israel with US support using a short-range projectile. His bodyguard was also killed in the attack.

The US announced Friday that it will deploy additional fighter jets and navy warships to the Middle East.

Hezbollah is also expected to retaliate after Israel assassinated Shukr in an air strike on a southern suburb of Beirut on July 30.

The escalation comes amid an ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza which has killed nearly 39,600 people following Hamas's October 7 attack last year.