Bangladesh's army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman will address the country on Monday after more than a month of deadly protests, which now seek Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, a military spokesman said.

"General Waker will address the people at 3:00 pm (0900 GMT)," said Rashedul Alam, an official of the Inter Service Public Relations, the official spokesman of the military.

This is a developing story...